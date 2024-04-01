Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,641. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.