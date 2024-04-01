Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.27. 1,177,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

