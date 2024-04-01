Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $17.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $760.04. The company had a trading volume of 952,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $342.30 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

