Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

