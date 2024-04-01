Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

D stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $48.74. 650,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,006. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

