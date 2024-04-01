Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TFX traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

