Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,830. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

