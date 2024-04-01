Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,891,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.34. 136,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,756. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

