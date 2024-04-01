Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

