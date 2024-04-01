Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bright Green by 631.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 209,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,288. Bright Green has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

