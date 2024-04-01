Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Brightcove Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.89. 55,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,321. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Stories

