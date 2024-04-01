Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $49.68

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $51.25. Brinker International shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 224,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

