Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

BMY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. 9,451,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

