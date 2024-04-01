Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

