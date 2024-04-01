Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,338.04. 846,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,071.41. The company has a market cap of $620.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

