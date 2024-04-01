Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.23. The company had a trading volume of 188,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,247. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

