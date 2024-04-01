Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $3.97

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.97.
BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.78 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
