Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $100.92

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $102.28 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

