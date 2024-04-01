Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $96.46

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.