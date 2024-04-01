Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target at $9.82

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,796,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $855.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

