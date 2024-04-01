Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $5.94

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,172,608 shares in the company, valued at $38,433,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,946 shares of company stock worth $2,055,413. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

