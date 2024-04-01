Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $260.11

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of WING opened at $366.40 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $375.32. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.91 and a 200-day moving average of $256.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

