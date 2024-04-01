BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $30.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRP. Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $28.94 on Monday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.