BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $110.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $71.22. Approximately 61,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.69%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
