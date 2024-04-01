BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 56.53 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

BTU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.