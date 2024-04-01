Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 3,189 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 318,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

