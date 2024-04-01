Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 301,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,454. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.