Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $323,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.43. 616,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

