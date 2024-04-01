Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,141 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold accounts for about 1.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 4,446,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,282. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

