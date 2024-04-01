Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $493,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 929,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.