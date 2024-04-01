Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.77. 633,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

