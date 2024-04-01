Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,676 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 2.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $68,873,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 5,012,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

