Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 25,899 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 1,178,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

