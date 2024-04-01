Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes $229,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.16. 801,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,338. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $230.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.