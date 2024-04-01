BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $102.62 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.