C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 2,115,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,879,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.