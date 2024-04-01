Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CMCL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.