Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

