Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $68.16

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $66.29. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 3,089 shares traded.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $518.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

