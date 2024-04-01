Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.