Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $8,077,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.19. 443,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

