Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.88.

NYSE CP opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

