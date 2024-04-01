Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.13.

TSE CP traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.17. The stock has a market cap of C$110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

