Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.7 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBWBF remained flat at $20.67 on Monday. 1,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
