Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 2.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 4,644,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Canoo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

