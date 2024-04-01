Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CRVS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 44,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

