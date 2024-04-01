Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday.

CBNK traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $20.56. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $285.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.42. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

