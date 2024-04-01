Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.61

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 174071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

