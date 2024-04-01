Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.05

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 216303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 746,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 516,118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 327,454 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

