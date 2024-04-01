Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

CCL stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

