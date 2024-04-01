Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Monday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Featured Stories

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

