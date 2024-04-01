Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Monday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
